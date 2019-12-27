Bengal cooperative banks lent Rs 36,000 cr in last 5 years: Minister

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Friday said the cooperative banks in the state have lent Rs 36,000 crore in the last five years and urged the lenders to extend the services in rural areas.
In a bid to bring unbanked areas under the institutional credit network, the state government will provide space inside panchayat offices so that banks can set up branches, he said. “Total lending by cooperative banks in the state stood at Rs 36,000 crore in the last five years,” the minister said.
Speaking at the ‘Samabay Mela’ here, Mitra said there is a need to “deepen and extend the cooperative movement” in the state. Under the ‘Krishak Bondhu’scheme, a farmers’ welfare programme, the state has disbursed Rs 601 crore in 2018, benefiting 39 lakh farmers and sharecroppers, he said.
The West Bengal government has extended Rs 430 crore so far this year under the scheme, helping 27.4 lakh cultivators, Mitra said. The vision of the state government is that there will be “no unbanked panchayats” in West Bengal, the minister said.
“For this, banks will be given space inside panchayat offices to set up their branches”, he said. Mitra said the state cooperation department has set up customer service points (CSPs) so that people can carry banking transactions like RTGS and NEFT to transfer money.
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
Right-wing intellectuals try to burnish the chest-pounding gusto of majoritarian nationalism with moral ...
The century-old smørrebrød, the Scandinavian open sandwich, is getting all dolled up
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...