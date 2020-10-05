Money & Banking

BFSL, ICSI launch co-branded credit card for Company Secretaries

Mumbai | Updated on October 05, 2020 Published on October 05, 2020

Our Bureau

BOB Financial Solutions Ltd (BFSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB), and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), have launched an exclusive co-branded credit card for Company Secretaries (CS).

The BoB-ICSI Diamond credit card will bring exclusive benefits and conveniences to Company Secretaries, who are influencers and opinion leaders in their own right, and are contributing in building a modern and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India, BFSL said in a statement.

The card will offer benefits and conveniences, including 12 free domestic lounge visits, 5X rewards on online spends and utility payments to activation, frequency and milestone-based rewards, and exclusive insurance benefits, it added.

Shailendra Singh, MD and CEO, BFSL, said: “...This is our small way of recognising their (Company Secretaries) contribution in building a progressive India that is based on the ideals of good corporate governance.”

BFSL (formerly known as Bobcards Limited) is a Non-Banking Financial Company. It was established in 1994. The company’s primary business is credit cards and merchant acquiring.

