Fintech platform BharatPe has announced the appointments of three top executives in security, audit, and governance roles. While Ambuj Bhalla has been appointed as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Rahul Bhatia and Ravinder Oberoi will head Internal Audit and Compliance wings, respectively.

Bhalla brings close to two decades of experience in technology with a focus on information security, as well as data privacy and protection. Bhatia has close to 17 years of experience in the domain of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) in the financial services sector. Oberoi has 23 years of experience in financial services, banking as well as insurance companies, said the company.

Bhalla will be responsible for the implementation of IT security and cybersecurity frameworks for the BharatPe Group. Bhatia will work closely with the Audit Committee and will be responsible for setting up the governance and internal audit framework for the company. Oberoi will be responsible for setting up the compliance function and strengthening relationships with the regulatory bodies.

Recently, BharatPe’s CEO Suhail Sameer resigned as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). While the company has started its executive search for the position, its CFO Nalin Negi holds the position in the interim. The fintech platform is also having a legal tussle with former Co-founder Ashneer Grover in the Delhi High Court.

