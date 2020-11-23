BharatPe bullish about growth prospects

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
BharatPe has announced the roll out of its fintech services in Coimbatore.
This is in line with its expansion strategy and is aimed at emerging as the preferred financial services partner for SME merchants in the country.
The company, with an existing network of 5 million+ merchants across 35 cities, plans to add one lakh merchants from Coimbatore to its existing list in the next six months. (BharatPe’s existing user base across 18 cities in the South is 20 lakh+).
A company release said that transactions worth $7 billion are processed annually and monthly advances is over ₹150 crore. The company is planning roll out loan products for small and medium businesses in the city.
Suhail Sameer, Group President, BharatPe, said the company has done exceptionally well across markets over the last few months and recorded consistent double digit growth on a month-on-month basis.
The company is bullish about its lending business and is targeting to disburse ₹1,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...