Fintech company BharatPe’s revenue for FY23 went up by 182 per cent to ₹904 crore, compared with ₹321 crore in FY22 owing to growth and strategic advancements across key business segments.

Further, it has reduced its loss before tax from ₹5,594 crore to ₹886 crore. Additionally, the EBITDA loss also decreased by approximately ₹158 crore.

In the lending vertical, its merchant lending division witnessed an increase of 129 per cent in loans facilitated (reaching ₹5,339 crore). It has also introduced innovative revenue streams, including QR usage, credit card bill payments, and utility payments, showcasing dedication to innovation and diversification in its consumer business. Even the swipe business experienced a 63 per cent increase in TPV and the installation of approximately 8 lakh new soundbox devices in FY23.

Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO, BharatPe, said, “The significant growth across our business verticals, coupled with improved financial metrics, underscores our commitment to creating value for our merchants and stakeholders. These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued customers.”

Going forward, the focus will be on sustained profitability, scaling lending, POS, and soundbox businesses, and launching new merchant-centric products.