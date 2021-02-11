BharatPe raises $108 million in Series D equity round

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
BharatPe on Thursday announced that it has raised $108 million in a Series D equity round, at a valuation of $900 million.
“It has raised $90 million in primary fund raise and also ensured secondary exit for its angel investors and employees for a total amount of $18 million,” it said in a statement.
The round was led by the company’s existing investor Coatue Management. All seven existing institutional investors participated in the round — Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital.
“With this round, the company has raised a total of $268 million in equity and debt till date,” it further said.
Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe, said, “With the balance sheet well-capitalised, we are now going to keep our heads down and deliver $30 billion TPV and build a loan book of $700 million with small merchants by March 2023.”
Last month, BharatPe had announced that it had raised ₹249 crore ($35 million) in debt from three venture debt providers — Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital and Trifecta Capital.
This included raising ₹50 crore in debt from Trifecta Capital, ₹90 crore in debt from Alteria Capital, ₹60 crore from InnoVen Capital, and ₹49 crore from ICICI Bank.
