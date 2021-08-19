BharatPe raises ₹200 crore in debt

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
BharatPe raised ₹200 crore in debt from IIFL Wealth and Asset Management and Northern Arc Capital and plans to raise $250 million in debt by the end of the current fiscal.
“BharatPe has raised ₹100 crore each as debt from IIFL Wealth and Asset Management and Northern Arc Capital,” it said in a statement on Thursday, adding that with this seventh round of debt fund-raise, it has raised a total of over ₹500 crore in debt at competitive rates in 2021.
Earlier this year, BharatPe had raised over ₹300 crore from top venture debt funds including Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital and Trifecta Capital, banks such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank and Northern Arc Capital.
Suhail Sameer, Chief Executive Officer, BharatPe said the company has set a target to raise $700 million in debt over the next two years to facilitate credit growth and will explore partnerships with domestic and international investors, ranging from banks, NBFCs, credit funds, large pension funds and impact investors and development financial institutions. “With the festive season coming up soon, we are committed to scale our lending vertical aggressively and have set a target of 10x growth in lending by FY23,” he said.
Nishit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, BharatPe said it intends to build a loan book of $1 billion by March 2023.
“As we expand our offering across new cities, we will also be adding secured lending products such as gold loans and two-wheeler loans to our existing set of offerings for merchants,” he further said.
BharatPe has already disbursed over $300 million in unsecured loans to over two lakh merchant partners and has an outstanding loan book of over $100 million. Recently, it forayed into the unicorn club with its Series E fund raise of $370 million at a valuation of $2.85 billion.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...