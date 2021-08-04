BharatPe raises $370 million in series E

BharatPe has raised $370 million funds in Series E equity round, led by Tiger Global and participation from new investors Dragoneer Investment Group and Steadfast Capital.

“Five out of the seven existing institutional investors participated in the round — namely Coatue Management, Insight Partners, Sequoia Growth, Ribbit Capital and Amplo,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The primary component of the round is $350 million, with secondary component of $20 million. All employees holding vested ESOPs have been given full liquidity in the secondary.

The post money valuation is at $2.85 billion.

“BharatPe is now amongst the Top 5 most valued Fintech start-ups in India and has one of the strongest cap tables for any start-up in India,” it further said.

Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe, will be elevated to Co-Founder and Managing Director and will lead strategy, product, technology, capital (IPO, equity and debt) and drive the overall people agenda for the company.

Suhail Sameer, Group President, BharatPe, has been appointed as the CEO.

“We now have $0.5B cash on books and are extremely well capitalised to deliver on our mandate to build India’s first truly Digital Bank,” Grover said on the fund raise.