BharatPe Group, a leading fintech, has said that it will be rebranding PAYBACK India, the country’s largest multi-brand loyalty program, to Zillion.

This new brand identity is in line with the company’s vision to make Zillion ubiquitous to loyalty and rewards across the country. The new brand identity aims to target customers across age groups and add a new dimension to their overall shopping experience, across categories and brands.

Zillion will offer a wide range of options for customers to earn and redeem at a wide range of partners across the country.

The customers will be able to earn ‘Zillion coins’ for their routine spends, which will in turn add a moment of delight to their life. The Zillion logo incorporates this, signifying experiencing joy of spark and finding ‘aha’ moments everywhere.

Customers will be able to earn Zillion coins across the network of offline and online partners, including groceries, fuel, entertainment, travel, apparel, and more.

Also read: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer steps down

“Today marks a landmark day as we begin a new era in our journey - as Zillion,” said Rijish Raghavan, CEO, Zillion, speaking about the rebranding. He added, “The new brand identity marks a transformational shift in our strategy from being a niche loyalty program to one with an extensive range of partners, across categories.”

The new name and identity will also help us connect better with a wider range of customers - including Gen Z and Millennials. Our objective is to make Zillion a de facto customer delight tool for retailers across the country. I am confident that Zillion will emerge as the preferred loyalty program for millions of customers in the coming months.”

Parth Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, BharatPe, “We are confident that this new version of the brand will appeal to a wider customer base and will be able to deliver more aha moments and make every day special for the customers. We will be launching marketing campaigns in the coming months to build awareness about Zillion and drive consumer engagement.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit