Fintech major BharatPe announced that its POS (point-of-sale) business BharatSwipe has turned profitable within two years of the product launch.

BharatPe launched BharatSwipe, its card payment acceptance machine in the second half of 2020. Today, BharatSwipe is said to contribute over 20 per cent to the overall payments Transaction Processed Value (TPV) of the company annually, with an installed base of close to 2 lakh POS machines across 250+ cities in the country.

Merchants’ trust

Speaking on the development, Shashvat Nakrani, Founder, BharatPe, who also spearheaded the launch and scale-up of BharatSwipe for the company said “BharatSwipe turning profitable is a great validation of the merchants’ trust in us and our business model. Today, we clock close to 4 million transactions on our POS devices every month.”

“We are committed to scale this business and are aiming to end this fiscal with US$ 6bn in annualized TPV. As we move ahead, we will focus on partnering with the best in the business to launch a range of offerings and new products with the objective of offering a superlative experience to our merchant partners”, he added.

Strategic partnership

“Earlier this year, we had announced a strategic partnership with Ingenico and will be launching the new Axium POS machines coupled with PPaaS soon with the aim to offer world-class payment and commerce services to our merchant partners and further help them grow their business. We will also launch new offerings like consumer credit as well as loyalty and rewards features on our POS machines so as to enable our merchants to sell more and further grow their business”, Shashvat Nakrani said.

Adding to this, Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe said, “It was not so long ago that we ventured into the hyper-competitive POS category with yet another disruptive product from the BharatPe stable. The response was very encouraging and we scripted the fastest-ever scale up in the POS category with wide acceptance of the product by merchants across categories, including kirana store owners, restaurant owners and entrepreneurs with 4-5 outlets opting for BharatSwipe.”

Marquee investors

“It is interesting to note that over 60 per cent of our POS merchants were first-time card machine users. This is the first feather in our cap as we focus all our energies towards turning profitable by the end of FY23,” he said.

BharatPe’s POS business is said to process payments of over US$ 4 bn annually on its machines. BharatPe has raised a total of over $650 million in equity from marquee investors like Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadfast Capital, Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital.

