Fintech major BharatPe’s chief business officer (CBO) Nishant Jain has resigned from the company. He has joined a new position as Executive Director and CBO (Assisted Business) at discount broking firm Angel One.

“The past 3.5 years with BharatPe have been nothing short of extraordinary. It has been a thrilling experience, filled with the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact,” he said on LinkedIn.

Nishant Jain joined BharatPe in May 2020 and was responsible for scaling up BharatPe’s merchant base to 10 million in that year. Jain has worked with Pepsi, Coca Cola and was recently with the food delivery platform Zomato, where he led the sales and growth.

This exit comes at time when a series of exits of top executives from the Gurugram-based company.

BharatPe’s Chief Operating Officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl left the company- after about four years of service last week.

Dhruv Ranjan Bahl, chief business officer in charge of merchant lending, quit the company.

“He has been an integral part of the organisation and contributed to the growth of the company. We thank him for his contribution to BharatPe’s journey and wish him all the best for future endeavours,” a company spokesperson had said.

Chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, the head of consumer product-PostPe Nehul Malhotra, the chief product officer of lending and consumer products Rajat Jain, and the vice-president of technology Geetanshu Singla, recently stepped down from BharatPe.