Bharti AXA General Insurance premium income rises 46% to Rs 1,586 cr in H1

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
Private sector non-life insurer Bharti AXA General Insurance on Tuesday said the company has registered a 46 per cent rise in its gross written premium at Rs 1,586 crore in the first half of 2019-20.
The company had collected Rs 1,087 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Bharti AXA General Insurance said in a statement. All product segments saw growth, led by commercial lines, motor, crop and health insurance, it said.
Motor, health and travel led the growth for retail channel which registered a 38 per cent increase in revenue in April-September 2019 over the same period a year ago, Bharti AXA General Insurance Managing Director Sanjeev Srinivasan.
The company expects to grow faster than industry in the second half of 2019-20 as well, he said adding that increasing distribution network, new partnerships along with prudent product pricing have been key drivers for the company’s growth in both retail and corporate businesses.
In the first half of 2019-20, the country witnessed multiple catastrophic events. Cyclones, such as Fani, Maha, and Bulbul, and extensive floods in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar and several other states put customers through distress, he said.
While these calamities increased the number of claims, Bharti AXA General Insurance was in the forefront to manage each calamity and ensure that the customers received speedy and fair claim settlement, with more than 70 per cent claims being settled within the first 10 days of claim intimation, he added.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...