Money & Banking

Bharti AXA Life renewal premium up 17 per cent

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on June 08, 2020 Published on June 08, 2020

Parag Raja, MD and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance

New business premium declines due to Covid-19 induced shortfall in March

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a private life insurer, has registered a 17 per cent growth in its renewal premium for the fiscal year 2019-20 at ₹1,359 crore, as against ₹1,164 crore registered in the previous financial year 2018-19.

However, the Covid-19 induced lockdown impacted the performance in March — a crucial month for life insurance industry — bringing down the new business premium for 2019-20 to ₹829 crore from ₹911 crore in the previous fiscal. The total premium income grew 5 per cent in 2019-20 to ₹2,187 crore (₹2,076 crore).

Parag Raja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said, “We grew and registered steady performance on many business parameters in the financial year 2019-20, despite the disruption caused by the spread of coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in the crucial month of March, which adversely affected the domestic life insurance industry in terms of new business. Our new business premiums contracted mainly due to a shortfall in March, an important month for new business in the industry, which was triggered by the Covid19 lockdown and social distancing.”

Assets under management witnessed a surge of 21 per cent in 2019-20 to ₹6,902 crore (₹5,699 crore).

Increasing distribution footprint

The company continued to expand its operation and distribution footprint across India in the last financial year in terms of recruitment of fresh advisors and setting up of new branches, with a view to creating a large pool of productive agents and reaching out to every nook and corner of the country.

This life insurer set up 25 new branches to take an enhanced distribution network of 261 branches across the country during 2019-20, up over 10 per cent over 236 branches in 2018-19.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance added 3,934 new advisors to strengthen its net agent force to 43,316 in the financial year ended March 31, 2020, up 10 per cent 39,382 advisors in 2018-19.

“Protection continues to be a cardinal part of our differentiated product mix as it brings real insurance products to the customers and builds a safety net for their families. The prevailing situation has made us to re-imagine the entire sales process from face-to-face meetings to remotely approaching the customers and closing the transaction. The trainings have been modified to suit digital solicitation. We have also created digital sales tools that make the entire conversation more interesting and interactive for the customers,” Raja said.

Published on June 08, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
insurance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Indian Overseas Bank cuts MCLR by up to 30 basis points
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.