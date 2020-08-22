Bharti AXA’s non-life insurance business to merge with ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Bharti AXA’s non-life insurance business is set to merge with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, in what will end up creating the country’s third largest non-life insurance company.
“The board of directors of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company at their respective meetings held today, approved entering into definitive agreements for demerger of Bharti AXA’s non-life insurance business into ICICI Lombard through a Scheme of Arrangement,” the companies said in a statement on Saturday.
Based on the share exchange ratio recommended by independent valuers and accepted by the respective boards of the companies, the shareholders of Bharti AXA will receive two shares of ICICI Lombard for every 115 shares of Bharti AXA on the date when the Scheme of Arrangement is approved by the boards of both companies.
“The combined entity shall have a market share of about 8.7 per cent on pro-forma basis,” the statement said, adding that the through the proposed transaction, ICICI Lombard shall be able to augment its distribution strength with Bharti AXA’s existing distribution partnerships.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, following which the non-life insurance business will be demerged from Bharti AXA into ICICI Lombard.
Bhargav Dasgupta, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said, “This is a landmark step in the journey of ICICI Lombard and we are confident that this transaction would be value accretive for our shareholders…We would also like to reassure Bharti AXA’s policyholders and channel partners of seamless business continuity and maintaining highest standards of customer service.”
“Over the past few years, our business demonstrated consistent growth, forged productive partnerships and increased the distribution footprint significantly. We are confident that the proposed amalgamation of our business with ICICI Lombard will bring greater business synergies and create value for all stakeholders,” said, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti AXA General Insurance.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...