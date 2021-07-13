BHIM UPI to foray into Bhutan

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) and Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) of Bhutan have entered a partnership for enabling and implementing BHIM UPI QR-based payments in Bhutan.

“The collaboration between NIPL and RMA will enable acceptance of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) powered BHIM App in Bhutan,” NPCI said in a statement.

RMA will ensure that the participating NPCI mobile application through UPI QR transactions is accepted at all RMA-acquired merchants in Bhutan.

Bhutan will become the first country to adopt UPI standards for its QR deployment. It will also become the only country to both issue and accept RuPay cards as well as accept BHIM UPI.

“The service will be formally launched by Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman on July 13,” NPCI further said.

The launch will also benefit more than 2 lakh tourists from India who travel to Bhutan each year.