BlackRock said on Saturday it had no plans or interest in acquiring embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse, a spokesperson for the U.S. asset manager told Reuters.
"BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so," the spokesperson said.
The Financial Times reported earlier that BlackRock was working on a rival bid for Credit Suisse aiming to counter a plan for UBS AG to acquire the struggling bank.
The U.S. investment giant is evaluating a number of options and working with other investors, the report said citing people briefed about the matter.
Reuters earlier reported that Credit Suisse was weighing up its survival options and was under pressure from regulators to pursue a deal with UBS.
