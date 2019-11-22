Blackstone Inc’s India sub-prime lender dumps small-builder portfolio

For Carraro, India remains a key component despite slowdown woes
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Blackstone Group Inc’s Indian sub-prime mortgage lender plans to exit its small builder financing business at a time when pain from the nations credit crunch abounds, with another victim claimed this week.
We are in process of phasing out this small builder loan portfolio to keep the company 100 per cent retail focused as per mandate from new owners, said Deo Shankar Tripathi, 66, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., in an interview.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week seized major non-bank lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL), which held a controlling share in Aadhar until selling it to Blackstone in June.
After the RBI seizure of Dewan Housing (DHFL), Tripathi said he expects some improvement in Indian credit markets next quarter. Read more about the RBI move here.
India’s more than 15-month-old credit crisis has dragged economic growth down to its slowest in six years. The surprise seizure of Dewan underscores heightened efforts by authorities to limit the spread of defaults.
“While more than 99 per cent of Aadhar’s lending is already to individuals, about 45 per cent of non-performing loans at the end of March were tied to its small non-consumer book, according to an India Ratings review last month. Blackstone’s capital injection lowered Aadhar leverage from 9.5 times of net-owned funds to 3.75 times,” according to Tripathi.
