Blockchain-based platform SportZchain raises $4,00,000

Blockchain-based fan engagement platform SportZchain has raised $4,00,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Darq Capital. Jagadeesh Atukuri, Director of Comply Dot, and SHISAN Investments (co-founded by EX-COO of Goldman Sachs) among others also participated in the round.
The funds will be utilised to build the platform’s alpha version of an interactive blockchain-based web app and implementing branding & marketing initiatives to drive awareness around its unique offerings.
Ideated in March 2021, the Singapore-based SportZchain was founded by Siddharth Jaiswal with the belief that sports fans deserve a basic right to be heard by their favourite sports teams, help them make the right decisions by voting on official binding polls, and reap financial gains by owning branded sports token.
The company is backed by Ajeet Khurana (Ex-CEO of Zebpay and Head of Blockchain & Crypto Committee, India), Suhail Chandok (Star Sports TV Presenter, Analyst & Commentator – IPL, ICC Cricket, World Cups, Pro Kabaddi, Wimbledon, etc.), Oksana Belousova (CEO of Fenix Technology), to name a few.
