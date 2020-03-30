BoB and Union Bank of India slash benchmark lending rates by 75 bps

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Union Bank of India have slashed their benchmark lending rates by 75 basis points. In the case of BoB, the repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) has been cut from 8 per cent to 7.25 per cent with effect from March 28.
Union Bank’s external benchmark-linked lending Rate (EBLR) cut, from 7.95 per cent to 7.20 per cent, will be with effect from April 1. Post the cut in the benchmark lending rate, all floating rate loans linked to it will be cheaper to that extent.
These rate cuts come in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India cutting its policy repo rate from 5.15 per cent to 4.40 per cent on March 27. The rate cuts by these two public sector banks will be applicable for all new floating rate personal or retail loans (housing, auto) and floating rate loans to MSMEs.
As Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are set to get merged with Union Bank with effect from April 1, the EBLR cuts will also be applicable to the customers of the banks which are getting merged.
Customers of these two banks, who have availed loans under external benchmark-based schemes, will automatically get the benefit of reduction in interest rate with effect from April, Union Bank said in a statement.
State Bank of India has already announced a 75 basis points cut in its EBLR from 7.80 per cent to 7.05 per cent with effect from April 1. The bank also reduced its RLLR from 7.40 per cent to 6.65 per cent. Bank of India has slashed EBLR by 75 basis points from 8 per cent to 7.25 per cent.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
The road ahead seems quite bumpy
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...