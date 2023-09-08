Bank of Baroda (BoB) has enabled UPI ATM facility, which will allow QR-based cash withdrawals, at its over 6,000 ATMs across the country.

The Bank, in a statement, said it is the first public sector bank to launch UPI ATMs, in coordination with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and powered by NCR Corporation.

BoB said its customers as well as customers of all participating issuer banks using any UPI-enabled Mobile app can withdraw cash from its UPI ATMs without having to use their debit card.

Using the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) technology, which facilitates cardless cash withdrawals through ATMs, the UPI ATM enables seamless QR-based cash withdrawals, doing away with the need to carry a Card to withdraw cash.

Joydeep Dutta Roy, Executive Director, BoB said, “The UPI ATM facility is a convenient and secure way for people to withdraw cash without the use of a card. The UPI ATM marries the popularity & security of UPI with the extensive reach & availability of ATMs.”

“Some of the major benefits of the UPI ATM facility is that customers can withdraw cash from multiple accounts linked to UPI. UPI ATM transactions are also quicker, convenient, and secured as it generates a single-use dynamic QR code for every transaction and ensures a safe banking experience,” the Bank said.

