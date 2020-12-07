Money & Banking

BoB launches Atmanirbhar Women Gold Scheme

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 07, 2020 Published on December 07, 2020

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched the Atmanirbhar Women Scheme as part of its Baroda Gold Loan. Under the scheme, the bank is offering loans at 0.50 per cent concession for women. The bank under the gold loan scheme is also offering agri-gold loan at 0.25 percent concession and for retail loan at 0.50 per cent concession. The scheme was launched at BOB's Ramamurthy Nagar branch in Bengaluru and simultaneously in 18 branches coming under 18 zones in the country, virtually by Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda.

M Ravindra Rai, head, gold loan vertical, said: “This Atmanirbhar scheme is exclusively meant for helping women to be self-reliant.”

