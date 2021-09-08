BoB launches revamped mobile banking app ‘bob World’

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched its revamped mobile banking application ‘bob World’ to provide all-inclusive virtual banking experience, encompassing all its digital banking services under one roof, for its customers.
BoB’s mobile banking application was earlier known as M-Connect Plus.
This digital banking platform will be rolled out in phases, under its four key pillars of “save, invest, borrow, shop”, the public sector bank said in a statement.
The app will offer a wide repertoire of over 220 services converged into a single app, covering nearly 95 per cent of all retail banking service offerings, which can be accessed by customers, both, domestically and globally, it added.
Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, BoB, said, “The new corporate sub-brand for digital is testimony to our commitment to serve the customers across the world, digitally and 24*7 in a seamless manner.
“...Embedded finance is a big theme across the ‘bob World’ application as is the enriching loyalty programme, which underlies all digital interactions with the bank”.
The Bank said since the pilot launch of ‘bob World’ on August 23, 2021, the app is already being used by more than 50 lakh users.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...