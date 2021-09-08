BoB launches revamped mobile banking app ‘bob World’

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched its revamped mobile banking application ‘bob World’ to provide all-inclusive virtual banking experience, encompassing all its digital banking services under one roof, for its customers.

BoB’s mobile banking application was earlier known as M-Connect Plus.

This digital banking platform will be rolled out in phases, under its four key pillars of “save, invest, borrow, shop”, the public sector bank said in a statement.

The app will offer a wide repertoire of over 220 services converged into a single app, covering nearly 95 per cent of all retail banking service offerings, which can be accessed by customers, both, domestically and globally, it added.

Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, BoB, said, “The new corporate sub-brand for digital is testimony to our commitment to serve the customers across the world, digitally and 24*7 in a seamless manner.

“...Embedded finance is a big theme across the ‘bob World’ application as is the enriching loyalty programme, which underlies all digital interactions with the bank”.

The Bank said since the pilot launch of ‘bob World’ on August 23, 2021, the app is already being used by more than 50 lakh users.