BoB money laundering case: ED arrests 2 businessmen

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two people in connection with its probe in the Rs 6,000-crore Bank of Baroda money laundering case.

Officials said businessmen, Manmohan Singh and Gagandeep Singh, were placed under arrest late yesterday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They said the two will be produced before a court today for further custody.

The businessmen have been accused of channeling an alleged Rs 300 crore through the Ashok Vihar branch of the bank here to foreign locations using suspected shell companies.

The case had emerged last year and is being probed both by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

At least four people have been arrested by the ED in this case earlier.

The ED had earlier termed this case to be an alleged incident of trade-based money laundering, where accused traders evaded Custom duties and taxes to generate slush funds.

The CBI had also arrested BoB AGM S K Garg and Jainish Dubey, who headed the foreign exchange division, under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.