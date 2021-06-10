Money & Banking

BoB pares MCLR by 5 bps in three tenors

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 10, 2021

Floating rate rupee loans priced with reference to MCLR will become cheaper

Bank of Baroda has decided to pare its three-month, six-month and one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points each with effect from June 12.

Floating rate rupee loans priced with reference to MCLR will become cheaper to that extent.

MCLR for the three-month tenure will be 7.10 per cent (existing: 7.15 per cent); six-month: 7.20 per cent (7.25 per cent); and one-year: 7.35 per cent (7.40 per cent).

Published on June 10, 2021

