BoB raises ₹969 crore via AT-1 Bonds

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised ₹969 crore via Basel III-Compliant Additional Tier (AT) 1 Bonds on private placement basis.

The bank issued and allotted these bonds to 11 allottees.

These perpetual bonds, carrying a coupon rate of 8.15 per cent, are unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up and listed, the public sector bank said in a regulatory filing.

The issue opened and closed on January 11 on the BSE Bond Platform. The date of allotment of the bonds is January 13.