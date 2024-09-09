Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has raised ₹5,000 crore via long-term 10-year infrastructure bonds at a coupon rate of 7.26 per cent.
The public sector bank, in a statement, said it accepted bids for ₹5,000 crore against a total demand of ₹14,215 crore. The Bank received subscription of 7 times the base issue size (of ₹2,000 crore) and 2.8 times the total issue size (of ₹5,000 crore).
The bond issuance comprised a base issue of ₹2,000 crore and a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription up to ₹3,000 crore.
The bonds are senior, unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, having a fixed maturity of 10 years from the date of allotment (September 9). The Bank allotted the bonds of face value ₹1 lakh each to 11 investors.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.