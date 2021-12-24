BoB subsidiary and India Navy launch co-branded credit card

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL) — a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) — and Indian Navy have launched a co-branded credit card for Indian Navy personnel.
The card, offered on the RuPay platform, has contactless features, said a joint statement put out by BFSL and NPCI.
Indian Navy personnel can choose from 3 variants of the co-branded credit card.
“While the base variant will be offered as a life time free (LTF) credit card, the other two variants will be offered at very attractive joining and annual fees,” the statement said.
BFSL said that as an introductory offer, the joining fee will be waived off for applications in the first three months from launch.
Referring to all features and benefits being incorporated by BFSL, Commodore Neeraj Malhotra, Indian Navy, said personnel of Indian Navy will be able to make use of the everyday convenience and benefits that the co-branded credit card promises to deliver.
Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BFSL, said the credit cards will offer uninterrupted payment convenience to the personnel of Indian Navy.
