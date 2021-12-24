Money & Banking

BoB subsidiary and India Navy launch co-branded credit card

BL Mumbai Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 24, 2021

Will offer 3 variants for Navy personnel to choose from

BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL) — a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) — and Indian Navy have launched a co-branded credit card for Indian Navy personnel.

The card, offered on the RuPay platform, has contactless features, said a joint statement put out by BFSL and NPCI.

Indian Navy personnel can choose from 3 variants of the co-branded credit card.

“While the base variant will be offered as a life time free (LTF) credit card, the other two variants will be offered at very attractive joining and annual fees,” the statement said.

Also see: Union Bank opens specialised ‘MSME First’ branches at 20 more locations

BFSL said that as an introductory offer, the joining fee will be waived off for applications in the first three months from launch.

Referring to all features and benefits being incorporated by BFSL, Commodore Neeraj Malhotra, Indian Navy, said personnel of Indian Navy will be able to make use of the everyday convenience and benefits that the co-branded credit card promises to deliver.

Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BFSL, said the credit cards will offer uninterrupted payment convenience to the personnel of Indian Navy.

Published on December 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like