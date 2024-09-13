Bank of Baroda (BoB) is planning to launch seven phygital branches as a pilot project across the country. These branches integrate self-service and assisted service models.

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO, recently inaugurated the bank’s second phygital branch in Mumbai at Vile Parle.

BoB opened its first phygital branch at Horniman Circle in Mumbai in July. The second branch was opened last month at Chanda Nagar in Hyderabad last month.

Video contact centre

The phygital branch is equipped with video contact centre, where a customer can connect with the bank’s contact centre through a video call to receive assistance on non-financial services.

“It has a self service kiosk where tablets are installed and customers can avail services like PAN updation, receive account statements through email, TDS certificate etc. The phygital branch also has an exclusive service area as well as universal service counters manned by branch executives to provide seamless customer service,” the public sector bank said in a statement.

