BoB to raise up to ₹5,000 crore via bonds

The Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday approved a proposal for raising funds to the tune of ₹5,000 crore via issuance of long-term bonds for financing of infrastructure & affordable housing.

These bonds will be issued in single or multiple tranches during financial year 2022-23, BoB said in an exchange filing.

These bonds shall be senior, unsecured and will not form part of capital of the bank, as per the filing.