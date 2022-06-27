BoB to raise up to ₹5,000 crore via bonds

The Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday approved a proposal for raising funds to the tune of ₹5,000 crore via issuance of long-term bonds for financing of infrastructure & affordable housing.
These bonds will be issued in single or multiple tranches during financial year 2022-23, BoB said in an exchange filing.
These bonds shall be senior, unsecured and will not form part of capital of the bank, as per the filing.
June 27, 2022
June 27, 2022
