BoB waives charges on digital transactions for three months

To ensure the safety of its customers as well as branch staff in the wake of outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has done away with charges on digital transactions for three months.
The public sector bank said this is to encourage more customers to bank digitally and access its services from a remote location without visiting the branch.
Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, said BoB’s customers are being encouragedto avail all basic and critical banking services through the digital channels such as UPI, IMPS, NEFT, Mobile Banking and using Debit / Credit cards to make payments instead of using cash.
“Customers are also being requested to avail the banking facilities from CSP/BC points located in their vicinity rather than visiting the branches so as to avoid crowding,” he added.
Khichi said BoB has seen a good pick up (about 61 per cent) during the last 4 to 5 days in terms of fresh registrations under the bank’s M-Connect Plus (Mobile Banking) facility encompassing 155 services.
“The indication is that customers are amenable to using digital channels…Our field units have been instructed to push the digital initiative, and we are directing lot of efforts towards popularising the digital mode of banking.”
