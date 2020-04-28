BoM employees donate ₹100 lakh to CM’s Covid-19 relief fund

Employees of the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) donated ₹100 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Covid-19 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

VN Kamble, General Manager, Mumbai Zone of Bank of Maharashtra, handed over a cheque of ₹100 lakh to Prashant Mayekar, Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister Office, Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai.

The employees of the bank have also donated ₹5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund on April 16.

The bank is undertaking preventive measures like providing sanitizers and maintaining social distancing during customers’ visit to branches. Through all 32 zonal offices countrywide, BoM has undertaken various activities to support the ‘Corona Warriors’ by distributing face masks, gloves, water bottles, food packets, canopy umbrellas, grocery items, etc, a press release said.

The bank is standing besides its employees by providing various incentives/monetary relief measures for their well-being while they discharge their duties during the Covid-19 pandemic.