Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has launched a private cloud platform, strengthened asset monitoring mechanism via predictive machine learning model, and upgraded its mobile banking application as part of its strategy to strengthen its digital infrastructure and channels

BoM has launched its own private cloud infrastructure, Mahabank Nakshatra, to facilitate high-performance cloud capabilities for digital infrastructure and hosting applications of the bank, per the Bank’s statement.

The Pune-headquartered public sector bank said it has strengthened its asset monitoring mechanism through adoption of predictive machine learning model, which can alert well in advance whether a borrowal account will move into special mention account (SMA)-0 (principal or interest payment not overdue for more than 30 days), reducing potential stress accounts in retail, agriculture and MSME portfolios.

BoM also launched a mobile app, Arjun (Automated Remote Junction for Monitoring of Assets Under Stress), to give a snapshot of stressed asset (SMA & Slippages) portfolio to bank staff and feat on street (FOT). The app will also give analysis to identify the daily variation in stressed asset portfolio with recovery suggestions.

To strengthen Recovery mechanism further, the bank launched Mykase, a legal case tracking software which will be able to fetch all the cases in various courts of India which are online where BoM.

BoM launched Video-KYC, which allows customers to open an account digitally by providing know-your-customer (KYC) details online.

“The bank launched an upgraded version of its existing mobile banking application with enhanced UI/UX features for seamless customer experience…with ample utilities under one umbrella.

“The bank’s WhatsApp banking also got new dimension through array of new additions — Credit Card in WhatsApp with detailed account summary and transactions, pension slip for pensioners, account statement, health insurance etc.,” according to the statement.

The bank has developed ‘Pension slip facility’ using Digi locker, which is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. BoM said its FASTag auto top-up facility will enable customers to set a Standing Instruction (SI) facility for their FASTag wallet.

AS Rajeev, MD & CEO, said the bank has gone through a voyage of transformation by adopting digitisation and is committed to bring in further technological advancement.

Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, observed that BoM is implementing new age technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning ( ML) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) among others to usher in “Ease of Doing Business” for customers as well as staff.