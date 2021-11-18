Money & Banking

BoM opens 2,000th branch at Tirumala

November 18, 2021

The milestone branch will cater to a diverse customer base

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday opened its 2,000th branch at the temple town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

Hemant Tamta, Executive Director, BoM, said the milestone branch at the hill town will extend new-age banking convenience to a diverse customer base.

BoM’s branch in Tirumala, where the shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy is located, was inaugurated by AV Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer, Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD).

Bank of Maharashtra
banking
