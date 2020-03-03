Money & Banking

BoM to raise up to ₹600 cr via bonds

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Bank of Maharashtra, on Tuesday, said it plans to raise up to ₹600 crore via an issuance of Basel III-compliant Tier-II bonds (unsecured, redeemable and non-convertible) on private placement basis. In a stock exchange notice, the public sector bank said the base issue size will be ₹200 crore, with a green shoe option of ₹400 crore. Our Bureau

Bank of Maharashtra
