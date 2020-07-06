Bombardier wins ₹2,051-cr contract to supply 201 Metro cars, signalling solution for Agra-Kanpur projects

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Bombardier Transportation has received a Letter of Award from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation to build and deliver 201 Metro cars and an advanced signalling solution for the Agra-Kanpur Metro projects.
For the 30 km Agra Metro and the 32 km Kanpur Metro, Bombardier’s scope for the contract comprises 67 Bombardier Movia Metro three-car trainsets and the advanced CIityflo 650 rail control solution.
The Letter of Award is valued at ₹2,051 crore ($275 million), and the customer has a provision to exercise an option of an additional 51 Metro cars.
Kumar Keshav, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), said: “UPMRC has the responsibility of implementing the prestigious Kanpur and Agra Metro projects in a very strict time frame. After achieving the distinction of completing the Lucknow Metro as the fastest implemented Metro project in India in less than four-and-a-half years (36 days ahead of schedule), UPMRC is committed once again to replicating the same achievement in the delivery of the Kanpur and Agra Metro Projects. Manufacturing and supply of 67 high-end modern trainsets of three-cars each, manufactured in Savliby Bombardier, shall be a feather in ‘Make in India’ dream of India.”
Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director for India at Bombardier Transportation, said: “The new Metro cars will be locally designed and built, and the rail control will be equipped by our project delivery teams in India. With this award, Bombardier becomes the only rail supplier in India chosen to deliver the broad portfolio of rail solutions for Indian customers in the segments of Metro and Commuter cars, Rail Equipment, Signalling Systems and Services.”
The Agra and Kanpur metro rail projects will have two corridors each connecting major public nodes and tourist places, including the Taj Mahal and city cluster areas, resulting in a sustainable and reliable public transport system for the two cities. For the four million people in Kanpur and the two million people in Agra, the Metro will bring improved connectivity and an enhanced passenger experience.
The project will be executed in accordance with country’s ‘Make in India’ guidelines, with the trains being manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli and Maneja sites near Vadodara in India. The rolling stock will be designed at the Global Engineering and Technology Centre in Hyderabad, India.
In India, Bombardier has supplied rolling stock to Delhi Metro. Since 2007, 816 Metro cars have been ordered and more than 140 km of lines have been equipped with Bombardier’s signalling technology. In addition it has installed signalling solution.
This is the second major contract for Bombardier in India this year. In May 2020, Bombardier won the contract to build and deliver 30 regional commuter train sets of six-cars each and 10 intracity mass transit train sets of three-cars each, together with 15 years of rolling stock maintenance for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor of the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) from India’s National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).
