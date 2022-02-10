Bond markets cheer RBI policy, G-Sec prices jump

Bond market gave a thumbs up to the monetary policy review as there was no rate hike, accommodative policy stance being maintained and projection for retail inflation benign.

Price of the widely traded 10-year Government Security (G-Sec/GS) jumped to close 50 paise higher at ₹95.53 (previous close ₹95.03).

Yield of the aforementioned paper thawed about 7 basis points to close lower at 6.7480 per cent (previous close: 6.8227 per cent).

Bond prices and yields are inversely co-related and move in opposite directions.

RK Gurumurthy, Treasurer, Dhanlaxmi Bank, said: “If the reverse repo rate had been hiked or the policy stance had been changed to neutral, the 10-year G-Sec yield would jumped to 7 per cent or higher. But neither happened.

“On the contrary, the RBI has made a benign inflation projection of 4.0 per cent and 4.2 per cent for the third and fourth quarters of FY23, respectively. So, the current real rate will be positive. So, there will be no need to hike rates. ”

He observed that any rate hike now will be pre-emptive. The RBI does not want to do pre-emptive rate hike now when the economy is just recovering.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of the huge ₹14.95-lakh crore government borrowing programme in FY23, the RBI said it proposes to enhance the limit for investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in debt securities under the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) scheme by ₹1.0-lakh crore from ₹1.5-lakh crore at present to ₹2.5-lakh crore with effect from April 1, 2022.

This will provide access to additional sources of capital for the domestic debt market including G-secs, said Governor Shaktikanta Das.