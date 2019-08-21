BookMyForex, YES Bank tie up for foreign exchange travel card

BookMyForex.com, a marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances, has partnered with YES Bank to launch a co-branded multi-currency forex travel card for Indian overseas travellers.

Customers will now be able to buy forex travel cards at the click of a button on the BookMyForex platform and get free doorstep delivery across major cities in India.

BookMyForex will offer zero margin or exact inter-bank rates 24x7 on forex card sales. BookMyForex is also offering new-age contactless cards that allow the user to simply tap the card on a PoS terminal, a must-have feature in countries such as the UK, where some merchants only allow contactless payments. The contactless Visa card from BookMyForex will require the customers to ‘just tap to pay’.

Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO, BookMyForex.com, said: “We are on a mission to bring complete transparency in foreign exchange rates and promote cashless forex transactions. BookMyForex-YES Bank card allows us to offer customised payment solutions to suit varying requirements of international travellers.”

He also said that BookMyForex will soon launch several new variants of this card that will come with new features.

“Customers will soon be able to manage the travel cards via the BookMyForex mobile app, greatly improving the end-user experience,” said Motwani.

Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer, YES Bank, said: “YES Bank is pleased to partner with BookMyForex to provide efficient digital payment solutions, coupled with value-added services to customers while travelling abroad.”