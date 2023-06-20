HDFC, HDFC Bank, and HDFC Credila Financial Services have announced that they have entered into definitive agreements to sell a 90 per cent stake in HDFC Credila to a private equity investor consortium of BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital at a pre‐money valuation of ₹10,350 crore.

HDFC, in a statement, said this transaction will infuse primary proceeds of about ₹2,000 crore into the company.

HDFC will continue to remain invested with a stake of 9.99 per cent in HDFC Credila, which is one of the largest non‐bank lenders in the Indian education financing market.

“The transaction represents the largest ever private equity buyout in the Indian financial services sector.

“The transaction was run on a very tight timeline with the entire process up to signing being completed in just 54 days,” per the statement.

The company has extended loans to over 1.24 lakh customers since its inception with the current loan book at over ₹15,000 crore.