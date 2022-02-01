Budget: All Post Offices to be brought on CBS platform

Our Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 01

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said 100 per cent of the 1.5 lakh post offices would come on the core banking system (CBS) to enable “Anytime – Anywhere” banking access to Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) customers .

She observed that this will enable financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and also provide online transfer of funds between post office and bank accounts.

Sitharaman said this will be helpful, especially for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas, enabling inter-operability and financial inclusion.

As per the Department of Posts latest annual report, 23,477 Post Offices were working on CBS platform as on December-end 2020.

ends