Build buffers, raise capital on anticipatory basis, says RBI Governor to banks

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has asked banks and financial institutions to build buffers and raise capital on an anticipatory basis to deal with the economic impact, including higher bad loans and capital erosion due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This will be crucial not only to ensure credit flow but also to build resilience in the financial system, the Governor said at State Bank of India’s 7th Banking and Economic Conclave.
Based on the outcome of the recent stress testing (to assess the impact of Covid-19), RBI has advised banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to work out possible mitigating measures including capital planning, capital raising, and contingency liquidity planning, among others.
Das said the idea is to ensure continued credit supply to different sectors of the economy and maintain financial stability.
He emphasised that: “A recapitalisation plan for public sector banks (PSBs) and private banks (PVBs) has, therefore, become necessary.”
“While the NBFC (non-banking finance company) sector as a whole may still look resilient, the redemption pressure on NBFCs and mutual funds need close monitoring.”
Referring to mutual funds emerging as major investors in market instruments issued by NBFCs, Das cautioned about the development of an adverse feedback loop and the associated systemic risk, which warrants timely and targeted policy interventions.
Further, increasing share of bank lending to NBFCs and the continuing crunch in market-based financing faced by the NBFCs and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) also need to be watched carefully.
Das observed that the global financial crisis of 2008-09 and the Covid-19 pandemic have dispelled the notion that tail risks to the financial system will materialise, only rarely.
“The probability distribution of risk events has much fatter tails than we think. Shocks to the financial system dubbed as ‘once in a lifetime events’ seem to be more frequent than even ‘once in a decade’,” he said.
In this regard, the Governor felt that the minimum capital requirements of banks, which are calibrated based on historical loss events, may no longer be considered sufficient enough to absorb the losses. Meeting the minimum capital requirement is necessary, but not a sufficient condition for financial stability.
Hence, it is imperative that the approach to risk management in banks should be in tune with the realisation of more frequent, varied and bigger risk events than in the past, he added.
The Governor said Indian economy has started showing signs of getting back to normalcy in response to the staggered easing of restrictions.
“It is, however, still uncertain when supply chains will be restored fully; how long will it take for demand conditions to normalise; and what kind of durable effects the pandemic will leave behind on our potential growth,” he added.
Das underscored that the need of the hour is to restore confidence, preserve financial stability, revive growth and recover stronger.
Post-containment of Covid-19, a very careful trajectory has to be followed in orderly unwinding of counter-cyclical regulatory measures and the financial sector should return to normal functioning without relying on the regulatory relaxations as the new norm, he said.
The Reserve Bank is making continuous assessment of the changing trajectory of financial stability risks and upgrading its own supervisory framework to ensure that financial stability is preserved.
According to the Governor, Banks and financial intermediaries have to be ever vigilant and substantially upgrade their capabilities with respect to governance, assurance functions and risk culture.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...