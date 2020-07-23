Businesses must go digital or end up a dinosaur

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
In the aftermath of Covid-19, businesses need to embrace digital, else run the risk of becoming a dinosaur.
Addressing stakeholders at the Global Fintech Fest, Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and chairperson of the Indian operations of software products company Salesforce. said that digital is no longer a nice to have thing but an imperative.
Bhattacharya, who was the former Chairperson of SBI, was referring to the future of banks, which are undergoing transformation, especially as a lot of fintech companies are eating into their pie.
Banks could be asset-light in the future and for achieving that objective, digitalisation is needed as data provides insights. “If you look at the processes of existing banks, data will give better risk management, opens up new market segments or gives them a picture of their lending scenario, with which one can manage NPAs better,” said Bhattacharya.
The problem, however, is that banks are constrained by mindset issues, as well as regulations, which come in the way of innovating new products or services. This has opened up opportunities for fintech ventures in India, with most of them being start-ups and they are putting pressure on banks to innovate. “Innovation is difficult and 8 times out of 10 you will fail. Failure is not given any credit within an organisation,” she said.
In this scenario, Bhattacharya cited the example of SBI, which created a ₹200-crore fund, to partner with fintech start-ups to help them continue with their digitalisation push. “This was handled by a separate team, with a separate budget and SBI partnered with many start-ups to tap into opportunities. The ideal situation is where both of them get into partnerships” she said.
Banks’ strengths include people’s trust, which a fintech does not enjoy at present. Banks, on their part, need not reinvent the wheel and instead partner with fintech is specific areas.
So, will physical banks cease to exist if a person can do everything online? “Brick and mortar will be there as people trust banks but interactions between banks and people will change,” she said.
Bhattacharya also welcomed the Open Credit Enablement Network, mooted by former UIDAI Chairman and the key architect of Aadhaar, Nandan Nilekani as a game-changer in the lending segment. This needs to be seen in the backdrop of Covid-19 when many small businesses are struggling to stay afloat.
“What changes the game is access to credit, new markets, products. What is needed is a platform where the borrower gets the lowest price and the lender gets a good picture of the loans he is disbursing, which is very difficult in the current situation,” said Bhattacharya.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...