Money & Banking

Can Fin Homes, Bajaj Allianz tie up

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Can Fin Homes Limited have announced a corporate agency agreement for the distribution of the general insurer’s products.

“Under this deal, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance will offer personal lines of insurance products, such as health, personal accident, home, motor and travel, with a special focus on long-term dwelling insurance for home-loan customers, critical illness, and PA cover for loan borrowers,” the insurer said.

Published on September 06, 2019
General Insurance
Can Fin Homes Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PSB merger ‘a hidden agenda to deprive Bengal’s banking sector’