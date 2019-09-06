Can Fin Homes, Bajaj Allianz tie up

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Can Fin Homes Limited have announced a corporate agency agreement for the distribution of the general insurer’s products.

“Under this deal, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance will offer personal lines of insurance products, such as health, personal accident, home, motor and travel, with a special focus on long-term dwelling insurance for home-loan customers, critical illness, and PA cover for loan borrowers,” the insurer said.