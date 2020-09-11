Canara Bank allots Basel III compliant tier I bonds worth ₹1,012 crore

Canara Bank said it has allotted Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds of ₹1,012 crore to three allottees.

The Bank, in a regulatory filing to exchanges, said bonds totalling 10,120 allotments was made on September 11. The Basel III-compliant bond which is 8.30 per cent non-convertible, perpetual, taxable, subordinated, fully paid up, unsecured Basel III compliant additional tier I bond issue opened on September 9 and closed on the same day.