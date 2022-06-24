Canara Bank announces dividend of ₹6.50 per share 

Canara Bank conducted its 20 th Annual General Meeting (e-AGM) on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The board of directors has declared a dividend of ₹6.50 (i.e., 65 per cent) per share of face value of ₹10 each for the year 2021-22.

The AGM was conducted online through video conference (VC) / other audio-visual means (OAVM) in line with the relaxations accorded by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

L V Prabhakar, Managing Director and CEO, chaired the e-AGM.