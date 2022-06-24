hamburger

Money & Banking

Canara Bank announces dividend of ₹6.50 per share 

Isha Rautela | Updated on: Jun 24, 2022
Canara Bank conducts its 20th AGM

Canara Bank conducts its 20th AGM

The AGM was conducted online in line with relaxations given by the Corporate Affairs Ministry and SEBI

Canara Bank conducted its 20 th Annual General Meeting (e-AGM) on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The board of directors has declared a dividend of ₹6.50 (i.e., 65 per cent) per share of face value of ₹10 each for the year 2021-22.

The AGM was conducted online through video conference (VC) / other audio-visual means (OAVM) in line with the relaxations accorded by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

L V Prabhakar, Managing Director and CEO, chaired the e-AGM.

Published on June 24, 2022
Canara Bank
dividend announcement
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you