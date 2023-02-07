State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday announced the appointment of K Satyanarayana Raju as Managing Director and CEO of Canara Bank.

He will replace LV Prabhakar, who resigned on December 31, 2022. Raju will take charge as the MD and CEO with effect from February 7, 2023.

Raju had previously served as Executive Director at Canara Bank since March 10, 2021.

He is a physics graduate, a postgraduate in business administration (banking and finance), and a CAIIB. In 1988, he joined the erstwhile Vijaya Bank and rose to the level of Chief General Manager at the Bank of Baroda. During his 33 years of banking career, he has headed various branches for 12 years, including the specialized corporate banking branch.

He has experience in various banking segments, including branch banking, corporate credit, retail credit, agri financing, credit monitoring, credit recovery, compliance, and more.