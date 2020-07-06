Canara Bank, BoM and KVB cut MCLRs

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) have announced a cut in their marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) across all tenors by 10 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively, with effect from July 7.
Following the cut, the benchmark one-year MCLR of Canara Bank and BoM will be 7.55 per cent (7.65 per cent now) and 7.50 per cent (7.70 per cent), respectively. BoM, in a statement, said it has reduced its MCLR consecutively for the fourth month.
Meanwhile, Karur Vysya Bank has announced a downward revision in MCLR in two tenors by 5-15 basis points with effect from July 7. The overnight and one-year MCLR have been revised to 8 per cent (8.05 per cent) and 9 per cent (9.15 per cent), respectively.
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...