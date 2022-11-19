Canara Bank celebrated its 117th Founder’s day today in memory of its Founder Late Ammembal Subba Rao Pai.

L V Prabhakar, Managing Director and CEO, Executive Directors and other bank’s senior executives attended the event.

“Bank’s founder wanted an organized bank to help the poor with best products at reasonable pricing. His dreams are definitely being fulfilled,” recalled Prabhakar

On the occasion, Canara Bank organised various CSR activities. It has given financial assistance to CURE INTERNATIONAL INDIA TRUST for providing 540 foot abduction braces. It is a voluntary organization serving children with clubfoot since 2009 in partnership with all 29 state governments.

Canara Bank has also provided financial assistance to CHIRANTHANA, a Bengaluru-based NGO for children with special needs. This financial aid will be used to provide the NGO with a Tata Magic Express Bus (9+D).