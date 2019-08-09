Money & Banking

Canara Bank cuts MCLR by 10 basis points

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on August 09, 2019 Published on August 09, 2019

Canara bank would be rolling out repo rate linked loan products shortly.

Canara Bank has cut its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenors, effective from August 7.

With this revision, Canara Bank has cumulatively reduced its MCLR by 20 bps during the last six months and thus, one-year MCLR has come down to 8.50 per cent per annum from 8.70 per cent earlier.

The Bengaluru-headquartered bank said it would be announcing further reduction in lending rates soon.

With this, the customers desirous of floating rate loans will have two options -- MCLR-linked loans or repo rate-linked loans.

A customer opting for the repo rate-linked loan will get a direct benefit whenever the RBI cuts the repo rate, it was noted.

