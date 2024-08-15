Public-sector Canara Bank on Thursday, organised scholarship distribution camps across the country. The initiative involved 177 Regional Offices and 26 Circle Offices and was carried out in all 7,457 branches of the bank. This year, the bank has disbursed scholarships amounting to ₹18 crore benefitting 44,742 students.

Launched in 2013-14, Dr. Ambedkar Vidya Jyothi Scholarship scheme aims to provide financial assistance to SC/ST girl students across India to advance their educational opportunities. Previously, the scholarship has been extended to 95,000 students over the past 11 years with a total disbursement of ₹46 crore.

“Through this scholarship, we want deserving girl students from underprivileged communities to achieve greater heights,” said Shri. K Satyanarayana Raju, MD & CEO, Canara Bank in a release.