Canara Bank expects over Rs 1,000 crore through disinvestment of stake in CanFin Homes

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 11, 2019

The Bengaluru headquartered public sector bank is looking to completely exit from the housing finance company.

Canara Bank is expecting over Rs 1,000 crore through disinvestment of its about 30 per cent stake in its arm CanFin Homes.

MD & CEO RA Sankaranaryanan said there were about 12 suitors, including foreign players and domestic non-banking finance companies, to pick up the stake.

Canara Bank, into which the Government proposes to merge Manipal-headquarterd Syndicate Bank, currently has 10 subsidiaries.

The Rs 1,000 crore proceeds from the disinvestment of CanFin Homes coupled with the expected capital infusion of Rs 6,500 crore, will help Canara Bank with growth capital.

